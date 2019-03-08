‘Day Of Prayer’ event for George Pell in Camberwell leaves woman horrified

A woman has been left horrified after discovering a “Day Of Prayer” for convicted sex offender George Pell had been scheduled in Camberwell.

She spotted a sign advertising the event at her nan’s nursing home.

“I was pretty horrified, to be honest,” Niki told Tom Elliott.

“It just shows how out of touch the Catholic Church is with the general public.”

The event has since been cancelled.

