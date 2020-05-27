Decorated greyhound trainer found dead in suspicious circumstances

Police are appealing for public assistance after decorated greyhound trainer Karen Leek was found dead in suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services were called to Leek’s Devon Meadows property at 10am on Tuesday.

They discovered her body.

Police said they wished to speak with anybody who’d been in the area before that time.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who drove past the address or through the area and has dash-cam footage,” they said.

Leek’s property has been the breeding ground for some of the superstars of Australian greyhound racing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au