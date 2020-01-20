Denis After Dark: Denis Walter’s new 3AW evening show.

It’s been over 20 years, quite possibly closer to 23 or 24 since the mellifluous voice of Denis Walter became regularly heard on 3AW. We will get to that in a moment.

But just now, a little before 8pm this evening as seen in the below photo, Denis Walter slipped into the Bruce Mansfield studio and sat in the chair that Bruce occupied for many years before him.

3AW Nights has a rich history but after the axing of Alex Kenworthy in 1991, industry legends Bruce Mansfield and Philip Brady were great companions until Bruce’s passing in 2016. For the last four years Philip kept the show going whilst I had the pleasure of co-hosting. Melburnians are fussy on who they choose as companions and 3AW management know that Denis, like Philip before him is loved and will be taken to the figurative bosom of the night time audience.

But what was the path that Carols by Candlelight stalwart and former Young Talent Time pin up boy Denis took to get here?

That journey starts in the mid 1990s (Denis isn’t sure of the exact year.)

Some time in the Mid 1990s, radio station 3AK had moved in to 43 Bank St in South Melbourne. It was the former home of EON FM, but 3AW moved in in 1990. When 3AK moved in to share the house with 3AW Denis was hosting a shift on 3AK.

The owners, Southern Cross Broadcasting then purchased Magic 693, and 3MP, then promptly sold off 3AK and 3MP as it was legally required to do. 3AK left, but management kept Denis on and switched him to mornings on Magic 693.

Over on 3AW, Afternoons were hosted by Caroline Wilson until 1996, and a staple of Caro’s show was “Friday Forum”. A segment that had been put in place even before her time, possibly by Sarah Henderson or Margaret Fletcher. Primarily it was an hour where Caro was joined by guests such as Roland Rocchiccioli to discuss the week’s news in review, but it was generally a good fun hour of radio. But in 1996 Ernie Sigley took over the Afternoon program, and Patti Newton was asked to become a weekly contributor to Friday Forum. It was then that the “news” element was pretty much forgotten (or ignored as was Ernie’s want).

Denis was a very close friend of Ernie’s and they would cross paths each day at midday. Denis in Studio 1 would finish his shift on Magic, just as Ernie would arrive in Studio 2 to begin his afternoon shift on 3AW. They would stop and chat before Denis would head off to present the evening news bulletins on the WIN TV network.

Ernie wanted Denis to join the hour long Friday Forum segment with himself and Patti from 1pm to 2pm each Friday, but Denis’ commitment to WIN News meant that he had to leave no later than 1.40pm.

But Ernie rarely ever took no for an answer and eventually Denis joined Friday Forum and the segment became an instant favourite with the listeners.

For the purposes of joining the dots from then to now the following things also happened.

*Ernie Renamed Friday Forum as “Friday Lunch”

*Patti Newton was eventually replaced by Darren James.

A CD released in 2003 featured the best of Friday Lunch with Ernie, Denis and Darren – The CD cover looked like this.

When Ernie took annual leave, Colette Mann was the fill in on the Afternoon program, however that arrangement came to an end in 2001 and Denis took the reins over the holidays. It was his first official hosting gig on 3AW now 19 years ago. The rest of the path is easy to track. For 12 years Ernie hosted afternoons, handing over the program to Denis in 2008.

In the last 40 years 3AW has had no less than 11 hosts of Afternoons and it must please Denis to know that he kept the seat warm longer than most of those who preceded him. (Sorry Denis, Ernie beats you by about 6 months)

But all good things come to an end and that mantle has now passed to the popular and talented Dee Dee Dunleavy (whose own story is fascinating as well).

As for Denis? Very few people in the radio industry are lucky enough to survive an axing. But management’s faith in Denis remains steadfast. Denis is much loved by a loyal audience and whilst one era has ended, management are banking on his popularity, that is why they have given him the evening shift “Nights With Denis Walter”.

You can watch his opening segment below.