Dozens of people left out of pocket as houseboat operator refuses to refund pandemic bookings

Dozens of people have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket after a houseboat operator on the Murray River refused to refund bookings for holidays they could not take because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Coronavirus lockdown rules stipulated that from March 24 to May 12, non-essential travel was banned, preventing those who had made booking from travelling to the houseboat. Meanwhile, sleeping at a location other than your own home is still banned and can attract a fine of up to $1600.

But dozens of people have told Neil Mitchell that Echuca Luxury Houseboats has refused to refund or reschedule bookings scheduled for the shutdown period.

Don McLardy booked a houseboat for Easter and has been left $30,000 out of pocket.

He has tried to negotiate with the houseboat operator, but they have refused to offer reasonable compensation.

Mr McLardy offered to reschedule the group booking to Easter 2021 or 2022, but the operator has refused the request.

“It’s just a very disappointing situation,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re all in trouble and it’s a case of working things out together.”

Mr McLardy said Echuca Luxury Houseboats has offered a voucher worth less than 50 per cent of the value of the booking, which cannot be used on public holidays.

“We won’t be taking that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jan said she has lost $3150 on a houseboat booking made for May 15, while Kieran has lost $2900.

CEO of Consumer Action Law Centre, Gerard Brody, said those who have been ripped off are entitled to a refund, but they may have to go to court to get it.

Mr Brody said if either party cannot follow through with a contracted agreement because of an external event, the contract will likely be frustrated.

“Under Victorian law, where a contract is frustrated, the consumer is entitled to a refund,” he said.

“The provider is able to keep what they call reasonable costs incurred, probably a small administrative fee.”

3AW Mornings has contacted Echuca Luxury Houseboats for comment.

