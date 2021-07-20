Driver on the run after fatal crash in Melbourne’s east

A motorist is on the run following a fatal crash in Melbourne’s east.

The vehicle stolen from Reservoir a week ago slammed into a pole off the Burwood Highway at Burwood at about 1.20am.

When emergency services arrived a passenger in the car, who has not yet been formally identified, had died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the driver, who left the passenger or dead and fled before police arrived.

The driver remains on the run and an investigation is ongoing.

The Burwood Highway is closed west-bound between Station Street and Middleborough Road.

