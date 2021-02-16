3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Elderly woman fighting for life..

Elderly woman fighting for life after awful incident at Reservoir

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street
Article image for Elderly woman fighting for life after awful incident at Reservoir

An elderly woman has been left fighting for life after she was hit by a reversing van at Reservoir.

3AW Drive was alerted to the distressing news by Jonathon on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 90s, was walking along Aberdeen Street when was hit by the vehicle backing out of a driveway.

She was trapped under the vehicle for some time before being freed and taken to the Royal Melbourne hospital with serious injuries to her upper body.

The male driver is assisting police.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332