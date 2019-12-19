3AW
Extreme heat: Buses to replace trams as Friday forecast is revised upwards

6 hours ago
3aw drive

A sweltering top of 44 degrees is forecast for Melbourne tomorrow, and Yarra Trams has preemptively announced service changes to cope with the heat.

If the city hits the expected temperature it will break the December heat record set in 1876.

Mildura and Swan Hill are forecast to reach a scorching 47 degrees.

Trams on two routes will be replaced by buses because of the heat, while a third tram line is cancelled altogether.

If the city reaches the forecast temperature, trains will also likely be affected. While Metro Trains has no planned service changes, train speeds will need to be reduced on some lines and sections of track if the ambient temperature reaches 42 degrees, or if the track temperature exceeds 55 degrees.

TRAM CHANGES:

Route 78: Buses replace trams between North Richmond and Balaclava

Route 82: Buses replace trams between Moonee Ponds and Footscray

Route 30: No trams running

Route 12: Trams diverting down La Trobe Street between St Vincent’s Plaza and Batman Park

