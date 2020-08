RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A farmer has come to the aid of paramedics in rural Victoria.

An ambulance became bogged after heavy rain at Rupanyup, east of Horsham on Saturday.

Paramedics called a local farmer, who came to their aid!

Scorcher says: “Is there any more useful member of society, if you’re in a jam, than a farmer?”

Press PLAY below for video of the rescue.

Press PLAY below for the Rumour File call reporting the rescue!