Daniel Andrews hints at fate of Melbourne Grand Prix

The fate of this year’s Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, and the Phillip Island MotoGP will likely be revealed this afternoon.

The Grand Prix is expected to be cancelled for the second year in a row.

Victorian Minister for Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula and Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott will hold a media conference at 3pm.

When asked about the future of the event, Premier Daniel Andrews this morning said “running big international events is very, very challenging” without a much higher vaccination rate.

“We’ll get to that point by the end of the year once the supply of Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines are here in sufficient numbers,” he said.

“But until that point we have to do everything we can to safeguard not bringing that virus in.”

Last year’s event was cancelled at the last minute, with attendees already at the gates when it was called off.

One of the main sticking points has been Australia’s 14-day quarantine requirement, which is not possible for competitors and their crews, due to another F1 event in Brazil two weeks before the Melbourne event is scheduled.\

