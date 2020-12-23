Concerns airlines may boycott Melbourne to avoid strict COVID-19 crew rules

The new, strict COVID-19 testing regime for international airline crews could see flights divert away from Melbourne.

Until yesterday, airline crews weren’t subject to the same quarantine measures as their international passengers.

Now, they are required by law to enter mandatory quarantine until their next flight and undergo testing for coronavirus.

If they test positive they must isolate in health hotels until they are no longer infectious.

The Victorian rules are much tougher than those over the border in New South Wales.

The Herald Sun reports one airline has already diverted a plane to Sydney to avoid the strict new rules.