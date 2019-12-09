3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Five people killed, fears for many Australians, after volcano erupts off New Zealand

8 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

Five people are confirmed dead and there are fears for many more after a volcano erupted off New Zealand’s north island.

24 Australians were on White Island, an uninhabited land mass popular with tourists, when the volcano erupted.

It’s unclear how many managed to escape.

Some of those who have been rescued have suffered burns.

Officials confirmed one fatality early, later stating another four people who’d been rescued had died from their injuries.

The nationalities and identities of those victims are yet to be released.

Emergency crews are struggling to get onto to the island due to the volatile nature of the situation.

Michael Schade managed to get off the island as it was erupting, sharing this incredible video online.

 

MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.