Five people killed, fears for many Australians, after volcano erupts off New Zealand

Five people are confirmed dead and there are fears for many more after a volcano erupted off New Zealand’s north island.

24 Australians were on White Island, an uninhabited land mass popular with tourists, when the volcano erupted.

It’s unclear how many managed to escape.

Some of those who have been rescued have suffered burns.

Officials confirmed one fatality early, later stating another four people who’d been rescued had died from their injuries.

The nationalities and identities of those victims are yet to be released.

A terrible tragedy is unfolding in NZ after the volcano eruption on Whakaari/White Island. Australians have been caught up in this terrible event and we are working to determine their wellbeing. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 9, 2019

Emergency crews are struggling to get onto to the island due to the volatile nature of the situation.

Michael Schade managed to get off the island as it was erupting, sharing this incredible video online.