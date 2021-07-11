Fears for two people after Tallarook house goes up in flames

There are fears for the welfare of two people unaccounted for following a house fire north of Melbourne.

A home on Tallarook-Pyalong Road in Tallarook burst into flames just after 11pm last night.

A resident in another house on the same property raised the alarm, telling fire authorities she heard explosions.

Two of her family members are missing.

The blaze took half an hour to bring under control.

The house has been destroyed and the search for the two missing people continues.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined.

Press PLAY below for more from Victoria Police