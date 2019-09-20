FINALS FOOTY! Richmond v Geelong from the MCG

TONIGHT’S LINE-UP from 6:00PM: Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Tony Shaw, Matthew Lloyd, Mick Warner and Tom Morris

Both Geelong assistant Corey Enright and Richmond football manger Neil Balme joined 3AW Football pre-game.

PREVIEW

The stakes could hardly be higher as the Cats and Tigers battle it out for a coveted spot in next Saturday’s Grand Final.

Geelong responded against West Coast in style last Friday after early losing heavily to Collingwood in a qualifying final.

Meanwhile, Richmond are well rested after easing past Brisbane at the Gabba a fortnight ago.

Chris Scott would’ve had sleepless night this week working out how to fill Tom Hawkins’ void after he was suspended for a high elbow on Will Schofield.

But he’s opted to bring in Lachie Henderson to fill the void.

The ‘G will be full tonight as two Victorian heavyweights clash in one of the biggest games of the season.

