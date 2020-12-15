‘Flames coming from the roof’ of CBD building

Image: @Andrew_Lund

A fire has erupted in a nine-storey building in Melbourne’s CBD.

Black smoke is billowing from the building on Queen Street, near the corner of Bourke Street.

Caller Chris told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott, there is “thick, thick heavy smoke”.

Nine News reporter Andrew Lund said it looks “pretty bad”.

“There’s flames licking out from what looks to be a rooftop garden.

“It looks to me like an office building.”

Flames getting bigger pic.twitter.com/0lzmBdwazd — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) December 15, 2020

Firefighters are on the scene and Fire Rescue Victoria has brought the blaze under control.

Police have closed the intersection of Bourke and Queen streets.

