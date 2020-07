Footy feast! AFL releases latest fixture block

There will be footy every day for 20 days straight from July 29.

The AFL has released the latest block of games.

Round 9

Wednesday, July 29

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Thursday, July 30

Carlton v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 3.40pm AWST

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 8.10pm AEST

Friday, July 31

Essendon v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, August 1

North Melbourne v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 2.35pm AEST

St Kilda v Sydney, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST

West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Sunday, August 2

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 3.35pm AEST

Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Round 10

Monday, August 3

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST

Tuesday, August 4

Richmond v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Wednesday, August 5

Geelong v North Melbourne, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Thursday, August 6

Collingwood v Sydney, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST

Gold Coast v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm AEST

Friday, August 7

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Byes: Fremantle, West Coast, Hawthorn, Carlton



Round 11

Saturday, August 8

Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 9

West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 1.35pm AWST

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Blundstone Arena*, 6.10pm AEST

Monday, August 10

Geelong v St Kilda, Gabba, 6.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

Tuesday, August 11

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST

Wednesday, August 12

Gold Coast v Essendon, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Byes: Greater Western Sydney, Sydney



Round 12



Thursday, August 13

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium 6.10pm AWST

Friday, August 14

Geelong v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, August 15

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Blundstone Arena*, 2.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Sunday, August 16

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

St Kilda v Essendon, Gabba, 3.35pm AEST

West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Monday, August 17

Richmond v Gold Coast, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

* venue subject to Tasmanian Government approval