Four people found dead in a Tullamarine home

1 hour ago
3AW Afternoons
Image: Elisabeth Moss/9News

Four people have reportedly been found dead in a house in Tullamarine.

Caller Stuart reported a heavy police presence on Burgess Street just after 1pm.

He told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee, that police have blocked off the street at both ends.

“I estimate now about 10 police cars,” he said.

The homicide squad is at the scene and a man is assisting with their enquiries.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The exact circumstances around the incident are under investigation.

More to come…

