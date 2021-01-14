Four people found dead in a Tullamarine home

Image: Elisabeth Moss/9News

Four people have reportedly been found dead in a house in Tullamarine.

Caller Stuart reported a heavy police presence on Burgess Street just after 1pm.

He told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee, that police have blocked off the street at both ends.

“I estimate now about 10 police cars,” he said.

The homicide squad is at the scene and a man is assisting with their enquiries.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The exact circumstances around the incident are under investigation.

Police are currently at a property in Tullamarine following reports four people have been found deceased. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/TYeoFhb7bt — Elisabeth Moss (@Elisabeth_Moss9) January 14, 2021

More to come…