From the Garden to the Kitchen with Vasili

2pm every Tuesday

Vasili Kanidiadis is the Greek-Australian gardening guru with the answers to all of your gardening questions.

He hosts an unscripted gardening show Vasili’s Garden, which airs at 1pm Sundays on 7TWO.

He also runs a nursery and cafe on Munro Street, Coburg.

Plus, he publishes a quarterly magazine, Vasili’s Garden and Kitchen.

Vasili is a man with many hidden talents – alongside horticulture, he has also studied structural engineering and classical piano!

Maresi!