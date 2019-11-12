George Pell given one final chance to clear his name

Cardinal George Pell could apply for bail as early as today after being given a final chance to appeal his convictions for historic child sex abuse.

Once Australia’s highest ranking Catholic, he was last year sentenced to six years jail for abusing two boys in the late 1990s.

He has always maintained his innocence.

Today, the High Court granted his leave to appeal the convictions.

Minutes after the decision came down, Professor Jeremy Gans from Melbourne Law School spoke to Neil Mitchell.

“Pell still has a chance to clear his name … this could have been the end of his road, but it isn’t now,” he said.

“We won’t know until the middle of next year what happens with his case.”

Mr Gans says he could ask for bail immediately.

“It’s not common, but his health and the relative shortness of his sentence makes it possible,” he said.

Image credit – Darrian Traynor / Stringer