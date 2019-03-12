George Pell sentenced to six years in prison for crimes against choirboys in the 1990s

JUST IN

George Pell has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted for his crimes against two choirboys in the 1990s.

Of the five charges, Chief Judge Peter Kidd imposed the below sentences for each:

Charge 1 – An indecent act against victim R: Two years and six months

Charge 2 – Sexual penetration against victim J: Four years

Charge 3 -Indecent act against victim J: Two years and six months

Charge 4 – Indecent act against victim J: 15 months

Charge 5 – Indecent act against victim J: 18 months

The total non-parole period handed down is three years and eight months.

In the County Court, Judge Kidd disagreed with Robert Richter QC’s summation that Pell’s offending was at the low end of the scale.

He described an attack on one of the boys having “a degree of physical aggression and venom”.

“There is no evidence before me that your mental state was impaired,” he said.

“There is no evidence other than you were a competent and intelligent man.

“Your offending was breathtakingly arrogant.

“I have no doubt that you will experience some stress while in custody.

“I will make allowance for these matters.

“I have however found that you do not pose a risk to the community.”

“I will impose a shorter non-parole period that I would usually impose, to increase your chances of living out the last part of your life in the community.”

George Pell will be a registered sex offender for life.

Well known campaigner against clerical sex abuse Chrissie Foster told Neil Mitchell the sentence is “decent”.

“None of it seems to fit the crime,” she said.

“But it’s decent in a way, six years.

“He has gone through a court of law and the jury has found him guilty

“The victim had a day and a half of cross examination by the best defence that anyone could have and still they did not move their belief that the victim was telling the truth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

“I think really, the point is, under the systems that work at the moment and the sentencing of other convicted paedophiles, it’s a tough sentence,” Neil Mitchell said.

“But the sentences should be tougher for everybody.”

Pell will appeal the sentence.

PELL SENTENCE: George Pell has been jailed for six years for sexually abusing two choir boys at St Pats Cathedral in 1996. He’ll be eligible for parole after three years and eight months. He remained expressionless during the entire hearing @3AW693 — Stefanie Waclawik (@StefWaclawik) March 13, 2019