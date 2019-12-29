Get out now: Residents and holidaymakers urged to leave East Gippsland ahead of ‘very challenging’ fire risk day

Residents and holidaymakers in East Gippsland have been warned to get out of the area before 9am this morning, ahead of a horror bushfire risk day.

With very hot, dry north-westerly winds forecast this morning, before a late gusty change, and maximum temperatures of over 40°, authorities are concerned the three major bushfires already burning in forest near Bruthen, Buchan and Bonang may spread.

If the Princes Highway has to be closed later today, there are fears those left in the area will be trapped.

Luke Haggerty from the State Control Centre warned today is “very challenging, very risky”, and fires will spread rapidly.

“If these fires spread today it’s not going to take long for them to spread towards Princes Highway,” he told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John.

“People are going to potentially be facing a fire very soon after it has started, potentially before we’ve had the opportunity to issue warnings.”

Goongerah was evacuated last night, and people in Furnell, Tamboon, Tamboon South and Wingan River have been told it is too late to leave.

This EMERGENCY WARNING – BUSHFIRE is being issued for Furnell, Tamboon, Tamboon South, Wingan River. Stay aware of the current situation, it is too late to leave.

Another emergency warning has been issued for Brookville, Dogtown, Double Bridges, Ensay, Holstons, Nunniong, Reedy Flat, Stirling, Tambo Crossing and Timbarra, Wattle Circle this morning. People in this area are urged to leave now, before it’s too late.

EMERGENCY Warning issued for Brookville, Dogtown, Double Bridges, Ensay, Holstons, Nunniong, Reedy Flat, Stirling, Tambo Crossing, Timbarra, Wattle Circle. Leave now and travel north on the Great Alpine Road towards Swifts Creek and Omeo.

Watch and act notices are in place for five other areas in the state’s east.

Lakes Entrance caravan park caretaker Darren Martin said those who have chosen to stay must remain vigilant.

“We’re so dry here. We’ve had such low rainfall for three years that it wouldn’t take much of an ember attack for anywhere to catch on fire,” he said.

“We just need everyone to stay around today if they haven’t left. We don’t want them going down to the pub or over to the surf club, we want them to hang around and make sure they’re vigilant.

“It’s actually a beautiful morning. We haven’t got the smoke haze that we have been having, so for most people, if they didn’t receive that warning, they’d be oblivious that there’s even anything wrong here.”

Authorities have advised everyone from Omeo to Bonang or east of Bairnsdale to leave now, before it is too late.

But it’s not only the east of the state that is facing challenging conditions today.

“We’ve got a challenging day across the whole state today,” Mr Haggerty, from the State Control Centre, said.

“We’ve seen some lightning overnight in the west of the state that has started some new fires. None of those have got warning levels above advice at the moment, but we do know there’s very real potential today for new fires.”

A total fire ban is in place across the state today.

