GRAND FINAL FOOTY! Richmond vs GWS Giants at the MCG

HALF TIME

The Tigers hold a commentating xx-point lead at the main change.

After the Giants held them at bay throughout most of the first term, Damien Hardwick’s men broke away and took control.

Richmond have kicked the last seven of the game.

NO LATE CHANGES

There are no late changes for today’s lineup.

Earlier, there was drama with GWS Giants captain Phil Davis undergoing a late fitness test.

GWS Giants have plenty of famous fans but perhaps none more than Mitchell Starc, Australia Test quick.

He joined 3AW Football pre-game for a chat.

Richmond great Kevin Bartlett joined 3AW Football ahead of the Grand Final.

PREVIEW

The biggest day on the footy calendar is here.

This Grand Final pits one of the league’s oldest clubs with its newest.

Richmond, which has over 100,000 members and decades of history, take on the GWS Giants, a club just 10 years old and a team who in a short space of time has stamped its their mark on the competition.

After a shaky start in last Friday night’s preliminary final, the Tigers recovered to beat the Cats.

But if the first prelim last week was dramatic, it was topped by Saturday afternoon thriller between the Giants and Pies.

In a match that won’t be forgotten for a while, GWS Giants somehow managed to cling onto a slender four-point margin to book their spot in a maiden Grand Final.

It promises to be a cracking contest between two teams near their prime. Will the Tigers win their second flag in three years or will it be the Giants who claim a history first premiership?

