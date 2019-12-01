He’s back! Red Symons to fill hosting chair at 3AW
Red Symons is making a brief return to radio hosting duties.
Days after the ABC sacked the duo who replaced Red’s high-rating breakfast program, Neil Mitchell this morning announced the former Skyhooks guitarist has a new gig.
Symons will fill-in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings for a week commencing December 30.
It comes after the former Hey Hey It’s Saturday star has spent most of the past two years as a regular guest on 3AW.
Nine News’s Tony Jones and 3AW’s Heidi Murphy will host the remainder of Neil Mitchell’s summer break.
“Those two are hardened news veterans … what are you going to talk about?!” Neil asked Red when the pair made the announcement this morning.
Click PLAY to hear the announcement and chat