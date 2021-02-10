Holiday Inn quarantine cluster grows to eight with more positive COVID-19 cases

Two more people in Victoria have tested positive to COVID-19.

They’re both linked to the cluster emerging from the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport, which has since been shut down.

Another worker has tested positive, as well as another former resident who left the facility on February 7.

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak is now eight.

The government said should remain vigilant for any coronavirus symptoms and stay across the list of possible exposure sites.

Two places have been listed by the government, at this stage.

The Commonwealth Bank, Glen Waverley, on Tuesday, February 9, between 1.30pm – 2.45pm.

HSBC Bank, Glen Waverley, on Tuesday, February 9, between 2.15pm – 3.30pm.