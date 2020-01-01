How you can help the victims of the Victorian bushfires

As bushfires ravage the east of the state, charities and generous individuals are doing their bit to help those affected to get back on their feet.

Emergency Management Victoria recommends donating to not-for-profit registered charities who are helping bushfire victims, such as:

Australian Red Cross — 1800 733 276

The Salvation Army — 13 72 58

Foodbank Victoria — foodbankvictoria.org.au

Foodbank Victoria is providing much needed food and water to communities affected by the fires.

The first food hampers is due to arrive today.

“We’ve got a semi-trailer on the road at the moment which should hit the Bainrsdale racecourse in about an hour and that’s got food hampers for 250+ families that may need it,” Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara told 3AW’s Craig Willis.

“Also some products such as water, fruit cups and muesli bars for first responders and firefighters as well.”

Later today and in coming days, Foodbank is working with The Red Cross to deliver food to communities which cannot be access by road.

“We’re also sending supplies later on today and tomorrow on a ship, and that will go to places like Mallacoota,” Mr McNamara said.

“We’ll be working with the Red Cross and we’ll be doing some air drops into some of those isolated towns where the roads are cut.”

“We’re really going to make sure that no one misses out on food.”

Every dollar that’s donated to Foodbank will allow the charity to provide $7 worth of food directly to someone in need.

The East Gippsland community (and beyond) is rallying around those impacted by the bushfires. This is Lucknow Memorial Hall just outside Bairnsdale. This is entirely a community initiative – they’re trying to get the message out that they’re here to help! @3AW693 #gippslandfires pic.twitter.com/Yr5LND9Tto — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) December 31, 2019

A kind 3AW listener, Judy, is collecting 2KvA generator donations to help businesses in the East Gippsland area.

Her freight company, Eight Mates Freight, will transport them to those in need. Phone 0401 490 030 if you can help.