Hume Fwy closed: Truck fire blocks city-bound traffic

(Photo: Australian Traffic Network)

All city-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway are expected to remain closed until at least 7.30am following a truck fire at Beveridge.

The shipping container filled with hay caught fire about 4.20am.

Footage from 3AW Breakfast listener Mathew, one of the first at the scene, shows explosions as the fire burned.

VIDEO | Listener Mathew was one of the first at the scene of the truck fire that’s blocked the Hume Fwy this morning. Stick around for the 19sec-mark for the explosion 😨https://t.co/7z9XlSbUpp pic.twitter.com/QxQtSyGWot — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) November 26, 2019

CFA crews had the situation under control within 20 minutes.

No-one was injured but the clean-up continues.

Light vehicles are being diverted onto the Beveridge exit to then use Old Sydney Road and Donnybrook Road to head back to the Hume Freeway.

Heavy vehicles are getting through past the scene in one lane.

Witness Alex told Ross and John there are major delays south-bound from Wallan.

