‘It demystifies the process’: Law Council wants more court cases broadcast

Millions of people from around the world watched as yesterday George Pell was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing two choir boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

There are now calls to broadcast the sentences of high profile criminal cases to better inform the public and help government understand the process.

Arthur Moses SC, President of the Law Council of Australia, told Ross and John he thinks it’s a great idea.

“I think it demystifies the court process for the general public,” he said.

“A broadcast allows them to see the angst on a judge’s face, the tone of their voice, and the carefully constructed considerations that go into delivering a judgement.

“I don’t think there should be any prohibition on that occurring (showing the convicted person) in the courtroom, I think it allows the public also to see the reaction of the individual who is subject to the sentence.”

Click PLAY below to hear more