It’s back! Neil’s Wheel to hold big names hostage for the Good Friday Appeal

Last year, Neil’s Wheel raised a phenomenal $213,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

In the three years since it began, the wheel has raised $817,305 for sick kids.

Neil’s Wheel is back again this year, and we’re hoping to crack a total of $1 million raised since its inception — help us get there!

WHEN: Friday, March 12, from 8.30am to 11.30am

WHERE: Melbourne Star Observation Wheel, Docklands

HOW DOES IT WORK? Fundraisers need to raise a minimum of $5,000 to be released from the pod on the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO? All funds raised will go towards funding two new medical imaging ultrasound machines, advancing the care provided to patients.

HOW CAN YOU TAKE PART: If you’d like to be locked in a pod, email nmitchell@3aw.com.au or call 3AW on 96 900 693 during Neil Mitchell’s program.