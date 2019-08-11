Jobs of the future: Here are Australia’s fastest growing professions

The Department of Employment has released new data which reveals the future of employment in Australia.

The department predicts intelligence and policy analyst jobs will increase by more than a third by 2023.

Other jobs in high demand include audiologists, psychologists and adventure guides.

Jenny Lambert, Director of Employment, Education and Training at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said an aging population is driving increasing demand for many professions.

“All those areas that are looking after an aging population, aged care, audiology and the like, are certainly going to be fast growing, as is disability care,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Increased outsourcing is also fuelling job growth.

“People outsource. They might have a two income family and they’re outsourcing a range of things they might have previously done themselves,” Ms Lambert said.

Jobs of the future:

Aged and disability carers

Audiologists

Intelligence and policy analysts

Psychologists

Adventure guides

Physiotherapists

