Kate’s Week In Food: How to help the hospitality industry survive in these unprecedented times

THIS WEEK IN FOOD

Well, these are unprecedented times, and you don’t need to be told that by me. We know there are plenty of industries hurting and they all deserve support, but one of them happens to be involved in food. The news rules laid out by the Federal Government pertaining to crowds in non-essential indoor venues will be devastating. Many believe the food and wine scene is essential to making Melbourne, Melbourne. But we can’t change them, and they are there for good reason.

That said, the hospitality industry cannot work from home. Restaurant owners pay the rent, need the fridges and the kitchens, are responsible for staff. They will stay in business as long as they can, but that will only work if the people who can afford it, continue to buy their food and support them. Many are trying to adapt, so I have just started a list of some of the restaurants and bars that are now providing their meals take away or home delivered. This is just a fraction of the businesses turning to this model.

This is just a list of some of the restaurants I’ve dined at or wanted to visit over the last couple of years, there are so many more, and if you want to support your local eatery, just call or pop down and ask what they are doing.

For the restaurants I’ve listed below, the easiest thing to do is check their website or social media for more details, but I’ll supply a bit of info on what they are offering up. Happy eating #savehospo

Mister Bianco, Kew – Joe Vargetto has teamed up with Doncaster Mini for “The Italian Job”. Give him 12 hours notice and he’ll deliver locally (free) a stunning array of pastas, sides, sauces, desserts and more. www.misterbianco.com.au / www.instagram.com/misterbiancokew

Victoria Hotel, Footscray – this Footscray favourite has put on a takeaway menu and rather than use packaging they’ll let you take their plates home – if you promise to bring them back! See their Facebook on Insta for menu details – www.instagram.com/victoriahotelkew

Pasta Classica, Collingwood – this family run business is doing what they do best, just more of it. With a usually strong wholesale business, and no major events to supply, they’ll have bulk frozen pasta boxes, bulk Napoli and bolognese sauces; meat and veg lasagnas in family size and single servings, and are happy to deliver to those who physically cannot get out. www.pastaclassica.com.au

RuYi, City – It’s no secret that this place is a favourite both Scorchy and I, a modern Chinese restaurant whose owners live and breathe the very term “hospitality”. They also make damn good food, and particularly good dumplings. Hand-made with quality ingredients, you’ll also get a dipping sauce AND a video showing you how to cook them like a pro! Choose from chilli wonton; pork and chive; Xiao Long Bao; and vegetarian dumpling. https://www.facebook.com/ruyimelbourne/

Bar Lourinha, City – Melbourne stalwart and one of Burnso’s favourites, Bar Lourinha, is packaging up some of Melbourne’s best tapas to go. This stunning city bar that does Mediterranean so wonderfully well will have takeaway available from 11am – 9pm Tuesday to Friday, plus dine-in; and they’ll be open Saturday from 5pm – 10pm. Bug croquette, anyone? https://www.barlourinha.com.au/

Attica, Ripponlea – No, you are not seeing things. Even Attica is doing things differently. They’ll be taking onling orders for Attica Classics like “potato cooked in the earth” and “Spice-crusted lamb”, Ben Shewry will be doing a family meal of lasagne, salad and pull-apart garlic bread, and on Tuesday 24th March they’ll be holding an “Attica Bake Shop” next door to the restaurant – including their famous vegemite scrolls! www.instagram.com/atticamelbourne

Thirty Eight Chairs, South Yarra – It was former Mafioso Michael Franzese who told us this South Yarra restaurant boasted the best Italian food outside of New York. Well, they also now have some of the best value takeaway meals. They’re doing two courses for $30 pick up. Think the classic eggplant parmagiana or caprese salad to start; and maybe their slow-cooked beef and veal ragu fettucine for main. www.instagram.com/38chairs

Becco, City – Well, apparently if you’re a Becco regular, you’ll remember that what is now the private dining room at this city laneway favourite, was once a deli & produce store – well, it’s coming back! They’ll be stocked up with fresh made pastas, stocks, sauces and ready-made meals from the kitchen, plus produce, bread, wine and meat from their suppliers. www.instagram.com/beccorestaurant

Centonove, Kew – Time to check in on Ross’ favourite, Centonove in Kew. Jesse and his team have a stunning list of some of their classic Italian dishes available for takeaway – including the signature Spaghettini with crab, chilli, garlic and tomato. www.instagram.com/centonove

Annam/Pho Nom, City – if you missed joining us for the 3AW Chopstick Challenge at Bia Hoi, you will have missed trying Jerry Mai’s fabulous Vietnamese food. But, now you can take it home for your very own enjoyment from her city eateries Annam and Pho Nom. Annam boasts a range of brilliant take home meals for $18, including Mekong Beef Curry, and Spicy Duck Fried Rice. You can take home and eat straight away, or freeze for another night. www.instagram.com/annam_melbourne or www.instagram.com/phonomau

Bia Hoi, Glen Waverley – And the venue we took over is offering a great $15 take home menu – including grilled chicken with rice, and egg noodles with seafood. www.instagram.com/biahoibar

Pier Street Kitchen, Dromana – If you’re social distancing down on the Mornington Peninsula, Pier Street Kitchen has you covered! This all day eatery has a heap of options for you to enjoy at home, including gorgeous sounding lasagne, moussaka or tagine for lunch or dinner – grab it hot or cold. www.instagram.com/pierstreetkitchen.

Mrs Singh & Daughter In Law, City; Horn Please, Fitzroy North – Jessi Singh returned to Melbourne and his beloved Horn Please, then opened two of this city’s most vibrant Indian restaurants – Daughter In Law, and Mrs Singh, both in the city. These guys are offering an array of takeaway and home delivered specials, you’ll need to follow them on social media to keep up – but at Mrs Singh they include a bargain isolation pack, which boasts a bottle of red wine (or six pack of Kingfisher beer), butter chicken, dahl, rice and naan for $50. instagram.com/mrssinghs or instagram.com/daughterinnlaw or instagram.com/hornplease

The list will grow, and I’ll try to keep up, but for some other options head onto social media and check out some of the options they’ve come up with, these are some brilliant restaurants with tremendous chefs and staff, and places I’d hate to see this city lose: