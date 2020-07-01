Latest COVID-19 figures: Significant chunk of fresh cases ‘under investigation’

Victoria has recorded 73 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In concerning news, 42 of those are “under investigation” meaning there is still no known source of the coronavirus.

Three of the latest cases were picked up while testing in Victoria’s embattled hotel quarantine.

Daniel Andrews said 20,682 tests were conducted in Victoria on Tuesday.

Today’s figure is the highest in Victoria since March 31.

Neil Mitchell confirmed one of the latest cases was a staff member working at Broadmeadows Hospital.

The Premier has announced 12 new testing sites will be opened across “hot spot” suburbs.