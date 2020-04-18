Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records first death in a week

Nine more Victorian cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1328.

It comes after a small spike of cases reported yesterday, with 17 recorded across the state.

Sadly, Victoria also recorded its first coronavirus death in a week overnight.

A man aged in his 80s died of the virus in hospital, bringing the Victorian death toll to 15.

NEW DAILY CASES in VICTORIA

Saturday, April 11 – 24

24 Sunday, April 12 – 2

2 Monday, April 13 – 13

13 Tuesday, April 14 – 10

10 Wednesday, April 15 – 8

8 Thursday, April 16 – 2

2 Friday, April 17 – 1

1 Saturday, April 18 – 17

17 Today – 9

When announcing today’s figures on Sky News, Premier Daniel Andrews insisted the rise in case numbers this weekend is due to increased testing across the state, not a higher prevalence of coronavirus.

“On Friday, there were 3522 tests that were conducted, that’s a big increase on the numbers we were doing,” Mr Andrews said.

“We’re looking more, we’re finding cases and that’s giving us confidence that we are being very successful in terms of suppressing this virus.”

Of Victoria’s 1328 cases, 1188 have recovered and 134 are believed to have spread via community transmission. No new cases of community transmission were recorded overnight.