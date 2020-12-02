Advertisement
LATEST: United Kingdom officially approves COVID-19 vaccine
The United Kingdom has officially approved a COVID-19 vaccine for human use.
The Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine has been given the tick of approval by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.
A spokesperson said the vaccine will made available across the country from next week.
They say it offers 95 per cent protection against the virus.
It’s likely that decision will have significant influence on the Australian government.
