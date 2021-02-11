3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • LATEST: Victorian Holiday Inn COVID-19..

LATEST: Victorian Holiday Inn COVID-19 cluster grows to 11

9 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for LATEST: Victorian Holiday Inn COVID-19 cluster grows to 11

Another three people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria on Thursday.

All three are linked to the Holiday Inn cluster at Melbourne Airport.

It takes the total number of cases linked to the outbreak to 11.

Victoria’s Testing Commander, Jeroen Weimar, said all 11 are believed to have the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Two of the latest confirmed cases are both household primary close contacts of confirmed cases.

The third is another person who worked at the hotel.

There are now some 400-500 people considered close contracts of cases.

Anyone who visited the Sunbury Square Shopping Centre on February 5 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm should get tested and isolate until they get a negative result.

YOU CAN STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE.

#LIVE: Coronavirus testing commander Jeroen Weimar to provide a COVID-19 update.

#LIVE: Coronavirus testing commander Jeroen Weimar to provide a COVID-19 update.

#9News | Nightly at 6.00pm

Posted by 9 News Melbourne on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332