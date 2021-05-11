LATEST: Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19

A man in Victoria has tested positive to COVID-19.

The man in his 30s recently returned to Australia from overseas and undertook hotel quarantine in South Australia.

He returned to Victoria and his Wollert home on May 4.

He developed symptoms on May 8 and got tested on May 10.

He has since returned two positive tests.

All three of the man’s close household contacts are isolating and have initially returned negative results.

The Victorian Government has since identified four Tier 1 exposure sites.

Altona North – TIC Group (front office) at 232 Blackshaws Road, all day on Thursday, May 6.

– TIC Group (front office) at 232 Blackshaws Road, all day on Thursday, May 6. Melbourne CBD – The Curry Vault between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, May 7.

– The Curry Vault between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, May 7. Epping – India gate spices and groceries between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 8.

– India gate spices and groceries between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 8. Epping Woolworths on the corner of High Street and Cooper Street between 5.40pm and 6.38pm on Saturday, May 8.

ANYBODY who was at those venues, at those times, MUST get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their result.

Two Tier 2 exposure sites have been identified.

Altona North – TIC Group, rear warehouse section, all day on May 6.

– TIC Group, rear warehouse section, all day on May 6. Epping – 7Eleven at 705 High Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on May 6 and again on May 8 between 11.10am and 11.40am.

Anybody who was at those venue, at those times, must get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

The South Australian health department revealed the man had been in a room adjacent to a positive case and is investigating the possibility of transmission between the pair.