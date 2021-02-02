Lights, camera, road closures!: CBD streets shut for filming

A busy CBD street is closed to traffic today for movie filming.

Russel Street between Victoria Street and La Trobe Street, along with MacKenzie Street were closed at 5am and will remain shut until midnight.

Some footpaths are also closed.

It comes after filming on Cardigan Street and Little Queensberry Street yesterday.

A listener took a video of the deserted street this morning.

3AW Mornings understands the film is about the Russell Street bombing.

