3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lights, camera, road closures!: CBD..

Lights, camera, road closures!: CBD streets shut for filming

2 hours ago
SEE THE VIDEO
Article image for Lights, camera, road closures!: CBD streets shut for filming

A busy CBD street is closed to traffic today for movie filming.

Russel Street between Victoria Street and La Trobe Street, along with MacKenzie Street were closed at 5am and will remain shut until midnight.

Some footpaths are also closed.

It comes after filming on Cardigan Street and Little Queensberry Street yesterday.

A listener took a video of the deserted street this morning.

Press PLAY below for the video.

3AW Mornings understands the film is about the Russell Street bombing.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Derek Ross / Facebook

SEE THE VIDEO
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332