LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES: MCG virus alert after COVID-19 case attended AFL game

The Health Department has added new locations to the list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Scroll down for the full list of Tier One exposure sites

A positive case attended the Collingwood v Port Adelaide AFL game at the MCG on Sunday, May 23.

The person was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (Punt Rd end).

Everyone seated in Zone 4, Level 1 in bays between M1 and M16 will be contacted by the Health Department.

Others at the MCG not seated in these areas are advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Moonee Valley Football Club members have been sent a messaging informing them a men’s thirds player has tested positive to COVID-19.

The message advises anyone who was at Ormond Park in Moonee Ponds on Saturday, May 22 in the player change rooms or the Ladies Day Event to get tested and immediately isolate pending a result.

The Health Department has not yet added Ormond Park to the official exposure site list.

Meanwhile, RMIT University has closed two CBD buildings today after a contractor who worked on site on Friday tested positive to COVID-19.

Circus Bar, May 23 between 1.30am and 4.15am THORNBURY: Little Tienda, May 22 between 7.45am and 8.20am

Anyone who has been at the above locations at the specified times MUST get tested for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days from exposure