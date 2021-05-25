LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES: MCG virus alert after COVID-19 case attended AFL game
The Health Department has added new locations to the list of COVID-19 exposure sites.
- Scroll down for the full list of Tier One exposure sites
A positive case attended the Collingwood v Port Adelaide AFL game at the MCG on Sunday, May 23.
The person was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (Punt Rd end).
Everyone seated in Zone 4, Level 1 in bays between M1 and M16 will be contacted by the Health Department.
Others at the MCG not seated in these areas are advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.
Moonee Valley Football Club members have been sent a messaging informing them a men’s thirds player has tested positive to COVID-19.
The message advises anyone who was at Ormond Park in Moonee Ponds on Saturday, May 22 in the player change rooms or the Ladies Day Event to get tested and immediately isolate pending a result.
The Health Department has not yet added Ormond Park to the official exposure site list.
Meanwhile, RMIT University has closed two CBD buildings today after a contractor who worked on site on Friday tested positive to COVID-19.
TIER ONE EXPOSURE SITES:
- AXEDALE: Axedale Tavern, May 23 between 11.45am and 1.30pm
- BENDIGO: Hairfolk, May 22 between 9.40am and 10.10am
- BUNDOORA: Jump! Swim Schools Bundoora, May 21 between 8.55am and 10.15am
- CLIFTON HILL: McDonald’s Clifton Hill, May 22 between 6pm and 7pm
- COBURG: The Nicholson Coffee House, May 22 between 12pm and 1pm
- COBURG: BP Southvale, May 22 between 8.10am and 8.30am
- EPPING: The Furniture Trader, May 18 between 12pm and 12.50pm
- EPPING: JMD Grocers and Sweets, May 17 between 10.30am and 1pm
- EPPING: Nando’s Epping (Dalton Rd), May 19 between 8.30pm and 9.20pm
- EPPING: Woolworths Epping North on Lyndarum Dve, May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.45pm
- EPPING: Woolworths Epping in Pacific Epping Shopping Centre, May 20 between 6.25pm and 7.15pm
- EPPING: Coles Epping in Pacific Epping Shopping Centre, May 20 between 6.45pm and 7.35pm
- FITZROY NORTH: Secco and Co, May 22 between 7.35pm and 8.55pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Smiggle at Highpoint Shopping Centre, May 20 between 5.55pm and 6.30pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Kidstuff at Highpoint Shopping Centre, May 20 between 5.20pm and 5.55pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Ishka at Highpoint Shopping Centre, May 20 between 5.45pm and 6.20pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Lush Cosmetics at Highpoint Shopping Centre, May 20 between 6.05pm and 6.35pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Toyworld at Highpoint Shopping Centre, May 20 between 5.30pm and 6.20pm
- MELBOURNE: Bamboo House, May 21 between 11am and 11.50am
- PORT MELBOURNE: Port Park Cafe, May 24 between 12.30pm and 1pm
- PORT MELBOURNE: The Local on Bay St, May 21 between 1.40pm and 3.30pm
- PORT MELBOURNE: Bay 101 Cafe, May 24 between 7.30am and 8.20am
- PRAHRAN: Three Monkeys on May 22 between 9.10pm and 11pm AND May 23 between 12.30am and 2am
- PRAHRAN: Somewhere Bar, May 22 between 10.30pm and 1am
- SOUTH YARRA: Circus Bar, May 23 between 1.30am and 4.15am
- THORNBURY: Little Tienda, May 22 between 7.45am and 8.20am
Anyone who has been at the above locations at the specified times MUST get tested for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days from exposure