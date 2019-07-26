LIVE FOOTY! Collingwood and Richmond clash under lights at the MCG!

Collingwood’s clash with Richmond tonight shapes as arguably the most anticipated match of the season so far.

The Pies are in desperate need of a win as they cling on to a spot in the top four, having lost three of their past four games.

And those hopes have suffered an extra blow before the ball has even been bounced, with Taylor Adams a late out for the Pies due to hamstring soreness.

He’s been replaced by Ben Crocker.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will be hoping to leapfrog the Pies and jump into the top four with a fifth straight victory.

Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Mick Warner and Tom Morris will bring you ALL the action from the MCG, starting with pre-game from 6PM.

Injured Collingwood star Darcy Moore dropped by for a chat pre-game.

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball