LIVE FOOTY! Carlton travel north to face the Swans at the SCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Jimmy Bartel, Shane McInnes and Matt Granland

================

David Teague has addressed THOSE comments by Chris Judd earlier in the week.

“It’s not a big issue for me, I’ve got a clear understanding of where I’m at and the club is at,” he said on 3AW Football.

“I was thinking about walking into the change rooms for my next team meeting with training wheels attached but I couldn’t find my son’s training wheels.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

================

PREVIEW

It’s the tale of two coaches as Sydney and Carlton do battle at the SCG this afternoon.

For John Longmire, his new contract at the Swans was confirmed on Friday, locking him in at Sydney until at least the end of the 2023 season.

But for caretaker coach David Teague, his future in 2020 has come under the spotlight this week as footy director Chris Judd’s comments the likelihood of him becoming permanent coach were the subject of much discussion.

So what happens on the field?

Make sure you tune into the BEST call of the game on 3AW Football!

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball