LIVE FOOTY! Cats and Crows collide in crucial clash under lights

A crucial clash is brewing at GMHBA Stadium this evening.

Ladder leader Geelong will be out to bounce back from last week’s shock loss to Port Adelaide, while Adelaide will be hoping to stay in touch with the top four with an upset of its own.

Bryce Gibbs headlines three inclusions for the Crows, while the Cats have brought back Lachie Fogarty and Jed Bews.

Jimmy Bartel, Tony Shaw, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Mick Warner and Tom Morris will bring you all the action from 6pm tonight.

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball