LIVE FOOTY! Collingwood vs Fremantle from the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

================

Mason Cox joined us on footy preview before this afternoon’s game and opened up on his thoughts on how we treat umpires.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview



================

PREVIEW

A massive triple header on 3AW Football begins at the MCG this afternoon as Collingwood take on Fremantle.

The Pies regain both Jordan de Goey and Darcy Moore for the crucial clash where they’ll looking to keep pace with Geelong, who sit a game clear on top of the ladder as it stands.

Ross Lyon’s men always have a point to prove when they grace the MCG and this afternoon is no exception following last weekend’s last-gasp win at home against Brisbane.

Currently sitting in a precarious spot just inside the top eight, a loss to last year’s grand finalists will almost certainly see them drop of the top eight by the end of the ground.

On a gloomy day in Melbourne, it promises to be an intriguing clash.

Make sure you join us from midday as Tim Lane, Caroline Wilson, Jimmy Bartel, Leigh Matthews and the team bring you all the action on 3AW Football!

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball