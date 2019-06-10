LIVE FOOTY! Collingwood vs Melbourne at the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Jimmy Bartel, Mark Robinson, Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Daniel Harford, Matthew Lloyd and Rohan Connolly

LATE CHANGE

Melbourne have made one late change, with Josh Wagner replacing Tim Smith.

Collingwood go in as selected.

PREVIEW

It’s one of the highlights of the footy calendar – Queen’s Birthday footy live from a sunny MCG as the footy world rallies around Neale Daniher and his fight against Motor Neuron Disease.

The Dees will be looking to bounce back today after somehow surrendering the lead late against Adelaide in Darwin last week.

After making the preliminary finals last year, Melbourne are sitting in the bottom four with just three wins but for the the first time, Steven May and Jake Lever will both play after injury-interrupted starts to their respective seasons.

As for Collingwood, they suffered similar heartbreak after Michael Walters kicked a goal in the dying stages last week to clinch the victory for Fremantle.

Who wins?

Make sure you join us from midday for all the action on 3AW Football!

