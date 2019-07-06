LIVE FOOTY! Doggies v Cats

(Picture: Getty Images)

As we head into the pointy end of the season there is no room for error for the Doggies.

With their win-loss ledger at 6-8 the Dogs can’t afford to let tonight slip.

They’ve proven they are a contending side, but struggled previously with the in-form fast-paced Pies in round 14.

Tonight they face the season favourites and ex-teammate Luke Dahlhaus at Marvel Stadium.

Geelong bring an unchanged line up to face the Dogs and will fan favourites to win Saturday night’s clash.

The Bulldogs make one forced changed with Caleb Daniel out with a hamstring injury, Toby McLean will replace him.

