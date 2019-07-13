LIVE FOOTY! Essendon and North Melbourne clash in a twilight blockbuster

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Jimmy Bartel, Shane McInnes and Matt Granland

HALF TIME

After a high-scoring first quarter, things couldn’t be tighter at half time with both sides deadlocked at 47 points a piece.

Ben Brown has looked dangerous for the Roos but once Essendon have got their run-and-gun game style up and running, they’ve looked too quick for North.

PREVIEW

It’s a BIG game at Marvel Stadium this afternoon.

Still smarting after the Bombers blew them away on Good Friday, a resurgent North Melbourne will be looking to keep their strong run of form going.

As for Essendon, only a win will do as they look to sneak into the lower part of the eight.

So who wins?

