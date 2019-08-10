LIVE FOOTY! Essendon v Western Bulldogs

Essendon will look to end a four game losing streak tonight as they face the Western Bulldogs.

Their inconsistency has held them back despite having a player list built to withstand a September campaign.

The Dogs finals hopes hang by thread, especially after last weeks 18-point loss to Brisbane, without a win tonight they could miss September finals for the third year running.

