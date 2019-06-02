LIVE FOOTY! Essendon vs Carlton from the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 2PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner

It may not be game of the round but it’s hard to argue any game played this weekend has as much riding on it as this one.

These two old, bitter rivals meet at the MCG when both head coaches are under immense pressure.

The vultures are circling Brendon Bolton after just one win from nine but after winning two of his last three games against Essendon, Carlton will be quietly confident of causing an upset.

As for the Bombers, high pre-season expectations have fallen flat so far and as the injuries pile up, John Worsfold will be looking for a pressure-reliving win against the Blues this afternoon.

There’s plenty on the line so make sure you join us from 2pm as Tim, Lingy, Richo and team bring you all the action on 3AW Football!

