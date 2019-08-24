LIVE FOOTY! Geelong v Carlton from GMHBA Stadium

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 4:30PM: Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel and Jacqui Reed

PREVIEW

The second of 3AW Football’s Saturday triple header sees Geelong take on a rejuvenated Carlton in the final round of the season.

The Cats currently sit in second spot and need to win at Kardinia Park if they hold out any hope of reclaiming top spot ahead of Richmond’s final-round showdown against Brisbane yesterday.

The Blues are only playing for pride but will be hellbent on causing an upset which inturn would shape the eight.

