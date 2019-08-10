LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne vs Collingwood from the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews and Jacqui Reed

================

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert joined 3AW Football pre-game and discussed the Demons’ poor season, Gold Coast’s bid for a priority pick and more.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

================

PREVIEW

The end is in sight for Melbourne fans after a hugely disappointing season but before they can turn their attention to 2020, they’ve got a face a battered and bruised Collingwood side who are looking to keep winning despite injuries continuing to pile up.

Big man Mason Cox is the latest Pies player to land up in the injury list after being ruled out during the week with a torn retina.

Rain is forecast at the MCG this afternoon so it promises to be a contested slog as Collingwood look to cement their spot in the top six.

Who wins?

Tune into the BEST team in town on 3AW Football from midday for all the action.

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images