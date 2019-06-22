Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne vs Fremantle from the MCG
- TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Tony Shaw, Jimmy Bartel, Jacqui Reed and Mick Warner
================
PREVIEW
Fremantle travel west to face the Demons on a pivotal afternoon at the home of footy.
While it may be cold and wet in Melbourne, today’s clash is crucial for a Dockers side who is in good form and fresh off their takedown of Collingwood the last time they played at the MCG.
As for Melbourne, they copped a double injury blow off their bye round, losing both Michael Hibberd and Jake Lever.
Will the Dockers make it four wins in a row or will Melbourne cause an upset?
Make sure you join 3AW Football from midday for the BEST call of this afternoon’s game.
================
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here