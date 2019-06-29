LIVE FOOTY! Nic Nat returns as Hawthorn face West Coast at the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Matthew Lloyd and Jacqui Reed

Nic Nat is back!

The West Coast Eagles star ruckman plays his first game of senior footy since round 17 last year, when he ruptured his ACL at the very ground he makes his return on.

The reigning premiers take on a Hawks outfit looking to make their mark this season after underwhelming in the first half of the year.

Coach Alastair Clarkson hands Oliver Hanrahan his AFL debut this afternoon, while Jarryd Roughead misses through injury.

It’s a special occasion as both sides face off for the Beyond Blue Cup, which in its 14th edition aims to continue to raise awareness for mental health.

So will the Eagles march on or will the Hawks cause the upset?

Join Tim Lane, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews and the team from midday for the BEST call of Hawthorn vs West Coast from the MCG

