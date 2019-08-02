LIVE FOOTY! North Melbourne v Hawthorn

Rhyce Shaw’s future at North is locked in and it might bring some shin boner spirit to the the Roos this weel, having lost three straight games.

Whilst, it’s an impossible task for the Roo boys to make finals sitting at 14th place, tonight will test Shaw’s strengths and an upset could be on the cards.

Hawthorn still hold a chance at a September campaign and whilst Clarko’s men have been playing as good as any other team, they can’t afford to let tonight slip.

Shaun Burgoyne will overpass his footy hero Adam Goodes tonight as he sets a new record for AFL/VFL games played by an Indigenous player and runs out for the 373rd time.

